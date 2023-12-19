The guest in charge of continuing the party at El Hormiguero during this hectic week has been Kelsey Grammer. The actor has been having fun for the first time with Pablo Motos.

On this occasion, the presenter was interested in talking about the hidden tattoo that the interpreter has. Apparently, as the images have shown, he has his wife's name engraved on his lower abdomen.

According to what she said, she was the one who asked him as a joke, and he did not hesitate: “To this day she regrets having told me,” Kelsey commented with a laugh. However, they have been able to see it as something funny and even as an “anti-horns method.” That's how she told it!