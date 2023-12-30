Actor Kelsey Grammer claims to have been replaced by Nicholas Hoult in his role as Beast in the X-MEN film saga

Speaking of leaving the role of Beast in the “X-MEN” movies, Actor Kelsey Grammer says he remembers the moment he found out he would be replaced by Nicholas Hoult in the role. He was eager to continue in the role of Beast when he realized that the producers were taking the characters in a different direction with a new actor.

Let us remember that Grammer debuted in the role of Beast in 2006, more precisely in the third film of the saga titled “X-MEN: The Last Stand.” He returned for a cameo in the 2014 follow-up film, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”which took place in two different time periods and also starred Nicholas Hoult as a younger Beast.

kelsey grammer bestia x men

What happened to Grammer and his role?

As Grammer recalled in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The actor was excited about his “franchise role” when he originally landed the role, only to end up disappointed once he realized that the franchise would move forward without him at that point, focusing on the younger X-Men in the sequels.

“I played the role… we were in Cannes, “It was a great premiere, everything was celebrating, people were bowing and all that nonsense.”Grammer said. “I thought, well, we're finally here! AND They reached out and said we had found this fabulous new direction for the franchise. I thought, 'This is it. I made it. I'm finally in a franchise movie. “And they said they were going to go back in time and that Beast was going to be younger. Then, little by little, I deduced that I was not included,” declared the actor.

Kelsey Grammer Bestia en The Marvels