Suara.com – Celebrity Keanu Agl was in the spotlight after openly admitting that he became famous because of social climbing (pansos) to public figures in the country, including Nagita Slavina.

Keanu Agl admitted that currently he no longer wants social assistance here and there. Moreover, he has entered the circle of friends, aka the circle of the couple Nagita Slavina and Raffi Ahmad.

“I don't have social assistance anymore. Nagita also wants social assistance. I've already gone to first class next to Nagita. I'm confused, first I went up to Shanon, Laura, Awkarin, Rachel Vennya, with who else? Fluttering… fluttering ,” he said in video footage circulating, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Before successfully entering Sultan Andara's circle, Keanu Agl was initially known as a celebrity who often spoke out loud answering netizens' questions.

The owner of the real name Muhammad Miftahul Huda has an iconic style so that he is easily recognized by the public.

Long before his name became popular as a celebrity, Keanu Agl was an online motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver and canteen guard. Born into a simple family, he worked hard to find sustenance. Watch the complete video!

