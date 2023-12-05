Moise Kean, professional striker with the hobby of music. His first single was released today, as he announced on Instagram with a photo accompanied by the polemical-ironic caption “12/04 something to talk about…”: the forward born in 2000 performed in “Outfit”, a piece trap produced in collaboration with Boro Boro and published by 19f.

comments

—

You may or may not have liked the song, but what stands out when reading the comments is that the Juventus fans welcomed it in the opposite way: there were those who posted comments sticking to the musical theme, and those who instead recalled the striker to greater concentration on the pitch and his professional career.

what a trio!

—

Moise’s passion for music is also well known, on which the spotlight was turned on when the news spread that, with McKennie, he had been in Milan to record a song, together with his inseparable friend Leao. Furthermore, Rafa already has greater experience in the field, having released his second album “My Life in Each Verse” in July (after the first, entitled “Beginning”). Kean, on the other hand, was the protagonist of “Drip The Money Freestyle” a few years ago, featuring with the Piedmontese artist Boro Boro. Musician and author, this is McKennie’s dream: “When I’m at home and I’m not tired I start writing, then I call my best friend who is a producer and we do our things together. I want to become an author”. The field is not always everything in life.