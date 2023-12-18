Ever since Kawasaki presented the first hybrid motorcycles, we have been wondering: will a Versys arrive with this technology? The answer appears to be yes

We were among the first lucky ones to Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybridthe first production hybrid electric/petrol motorcycle in the world that anticipated the arrival of its sister Z7 Hybrid. That of the House of Akashi is a challenge that is part of a much broader plan of transition towards alternative fuels, as we have also seen in recent days when the President Hiroshi Ito showed the development stage of the Ninja H2 HySE, which in 2030 will be the first series hydrogen super sports car. Just as we took our first meters on the Ninja 7 Hybrid we couldn't help but consider that we would see the application of this technology very well on a crossover that makes versatility its mantra. The beauty of the hybrid motorbike is in fact being able to start in electric mode or use only electric propulsion when we are in the city, to then combine the thrust of the endothermic when we need to rotate the throttle. It allows you to have a smaller combustion engine (451 cc) and therefore with lower petrol consumption and greater performance with a very smooth ride. The limits, if anything, are found in a greater weight and greater construction complexity. The Kawasaki system, then, exploits a semi-automatic gearbox without clutch lever. Precisely this type of solution seems in line with the target that a Versys is aimed at, so the question arose spontaneously: will we see a hybrid one? What could have been a simple assumption seems to become reality in the near future.

A patent application filed in Japan unequivocally shows the technology of the parallel twin with hybrid power inserted into the silhouette of a Versys. Compared to the Ninja 7 Hybrid we recognize suspensions with greater travel, more ground clearance, a ride in an upright position… but also the shapes are clearly those of the crossover. The patent refers to elements of the cooling system, such as that used on the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid, so there would actually be no need to illustrate the bike as a Versys. Yet among the various designs filed for patents this would appear to be the only one to show a profile similar to the Versys, as noted by colleagues at Cycle World. They could very well have filed much more generic designs without showing us the shapes of the crossover so clearly and therefore we perceive it as a clear message from Kawasaki that is anything but casual. For the rest, the elements shown in the patent, from the frame to the twin-cylinder engine, seem to be the same as the Ninja 7 Hybrid and the Z7 Hybrid. The only absence is that of the battery pack which however may have been omitted as it is not a key element in this patent application.

We are therefore not yet certain that Kawasaki is about to propose a Versys 7 Hybrid, but from our side what we can say is that it would just make a lot of sense. This is a type of motorcycle in which fuel savings and the possibility of having two types of propulsion as well as clutchless gearbox can have a certain relevance and make inroads among potential buyers.