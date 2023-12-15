Kawasaki's supercharged hydrogen motorcycle continues its development and is shown during a meeting. The first road tests are expected in 2024 while the production milestone in 2030 is approaching

The first hydrogen motorcycle will begin road testing in 2024. We learn this from the President and Chief Executive Officer of Kawasaki Motor himself Hiroshi Ito which on 12 December 2023 during the “Group Vision 2030 Progress Report Meeting” event presented the latest evolution of the Ninja H2 HySE. We know that Kawasaki has already been working on this project for a few years and that its arrival on the market has been scheduled for 2030, but in the video of the meeting published by Kawasaki we can see it clearly although, of course, it is a laboratory prototype.

The Japanese company is investing heavily in alternative fuels and after presenting its first electric motorbikes and its first hybrid electric/petrol motorbikes, it is showing us the way of hydrogen. The video is in Japanese, but during the meeting you can see the development plan linked to hydrogen and linked not only to the motorcycle, but to all types of mobility such as ships, planes, military vehicles etc. in which Kawasaki is involved Heavy Industries. It is not a case that the HySE trademark has been registered not only for motorcycles but also for other types of vehicles and even for so-called non-land vehicles. As already emerged some time ago, Kawasaki is also testing hydrogen propulsion on a four-wheeled off-road vehicle which should use the same mechanics as the Ninja H2 HySE for which a debut is expected soon. In fact, it should carry out the first road tests starting from 2024. Also from next year, Kawasaki should also work on airplanes powered by hydrogen which, as we know, currently still presents obstacles regarding production and storage. Here Kawasaki plans to contribute to the development of the necessary infrastructure.

Focusing instead on the Ninja H2 HySE presented during the report meeting, we can already notice some differences compared to the renderings released some time ago. However we cannot take this aesthetic as somehow definitive, but it is only a way to present the physical object on which the technicians are working. The starting point as we know is that of the Ninja H2 SX whose four-cylinder 200 HP it was converted to run on hydrogen. The injection is direct into the combustion chambers and as we can see from the images the side cases have been transformed into a tank because larger dimensions are needed. We will certainly be talking about it often between now and 2030, and it's exciting to see a new technology develop, don't you think? We'll see you back here in a few years to tell us how it went.