

According to Sandro Kortekaas of LGBT Asylum Support, Kate led a secluded life in the asylum seekers' center. She did not seek to join the LGBT plus asylum seeker group in the asylum seeker's center. Sandro Kortekaas had contact with LGBTI plus asylum seekers in Heerlen a day after the death and also visited them at the end of last week to talk about Kate's death. “From the stories I heard, a picture emerges of a vulnerable, very young woman who had just heard the court's decision that she would have to return to Moldova. It was also someone who isolated himself, was anxious, did not allow everyone in, but was trying to make friends with a number of people from the group of LGBTI plus asylum seekers,” Sandro Kortekaas told the Roze Golf.