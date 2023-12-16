Christmas dishes are a headache for many, but Karlos Arguiñano brings you several ideas with a star ingredient: mushrooms. This food is perfect for adding flavor to your dishes and, in addition to being delicious, it is beneficial for your health.

Mushrooms prevent diseases such as diabetes and reduce cholesterol, in addition to being very light and perfect for losing weight. With them you can give a different touch to your meals or make them the main ingredient. Don't miss the chef's favorite recipes!

As main ingredient

Mushrooms should not be underestimated, as they can make great dishes on their own. You can try with a tasty cream or fill them with other ingredients, such as beans. In addition, mushrooms as the main ingredient can be a perfect starter for your Christmas dinners, either grilled with shrimp or with a sauce, for example, mustard.

In salads and vegetables

Perfect to add to your salad, mushrooms can give a special touch to these healthy recipes. You can try the warm salad of eels, mushrooms and goat cheese or the quinoa salad. If you prefer other types of vegetables, Arguiñano also offers you some green beans with mushrooms.

As an accompaniment

You can use them to add flavor to dishes in which another ingredient stands out more, such as pasta in chicken, spinach and mushroom farfalle, or lamb stew with potatoes. Although in these cases it is a secondary ingredient, they are perfect for adding a unique detail to dishes, as in Arguiñano's chicken with mushrooms recipe.

Take advantage of Christmas to continue taking care of yourself and try some of these recipes. They are very easy to make and are delicious. Which one will surprise your guests?