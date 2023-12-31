Born in Busto Arsizio in 2005 to an Italian father and a Nigerian mother, he started playing football thanks to his brother. He is the captain of the Primavera

Marco Van Basten must have had déjà vu. The fault of an eighteen-year-old with long legs and dark braids, the same as those of an old friend with whom he won everything: his name was Ruud Gullit and he loomed large in the middle, supported by Frank Rijkaard. Kevin Zeroli was born in Busto Arsizio to an Italian father and a Nigerian mother, he has worn red and black for as long as he can remember and has the same hairstyle as the “Black Tulip”. Against Sassuolo he made his Serie A debut under the eyes of Van Basten, who among other things saw the match alongside Franco Baresi and Mauro Tassotti. When Zeroli started running on the San Siro lawn for the first time, Marco must have thought of the golden years.

Zeroli is the last of the young people to whom Pioli gave the dream of life. The first was Davide Bartesaghi, another 2005 player, who joined the first team at the beginning of the season after some important friendlies, then it was the turn of Francesco Camarda and Jan-Carlo Simic. The youngest debutant in Italian football – 15 years, 8 months and 15 days – and the Christmas story to tell his grandchildren: the Serbian central defender made his debut against Monza, scoring one of the three goals. A similar story has not been read since the time of Alberto Paloschi. The last on the list is Zeroli, which is pronounced with the accent on the “e”. A curiosity to keep in mind. Furthermore, whoever manages it has broad shoulders: Kevin is part of the team of Rafaela Pimenta, the heir to the Raiola empire. The family takes care of the rest, as has always been the case. His father has been making engravings for almost forty years. “I started playing thanks to him and my uncle.”

Kevin is the captain of the Primavera. Abate has sewn him the perfect suit of the box to box midfielder who knows how to sink and bludgeon. This year he has scored five goals and provided two assists in twenty games. He landed three hits in the Youth League, finishing in first place after four decisive victories. Zeroli scored against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, punished in the first leg and in the second leg. Pioli observed him during the United States tour, then brought him on the bench against Bologna and Salernitana. Before raising his head in midfield he stood out as a central defender. Now he is inspired by Bellingham: “And as a child they associated me with Gullit … because of the hair.” Van Basten also noticed it.

A quality midfielder, before embracing football full-time he practiced martial arts, father Gianluca's passion. “We took him to the gym to make him do some karate – he told Gianlucadimarzio.com -, but he was more attracted to football”. Thanks to Bryan, his three-year older brother, a good-footed centre-back with around forty Serie D matches between Legnano and Caronnese. One that pushed him to embrace the cause of football. He is also linked to Milan. A scout saw him play when he was seven and took him for a tryout. “When we accompanied him to Vismara, Kevin came with us”. The rest is a story out of a novel: a couple of observers saw him dribbling on the sideline in an improvised game and invited him to come onto the pitch. He never came out of there again. The head of the youth sector was Mauro Bianchessi, today in Monza. The two brothers are very close. Bryan was at the stadium with other friends and posted a photo of his first steps inside the San Siro. After all, Kevin made his dream come true too.

