Suara.com – The pillar duo of the Japanese national team, Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo, are reportedly suffering ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup. The injury to the winger duo, who are Japan's key players, is certainly good news for the Indonesian national team.

The Japanese national team is one of the contestants for the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup. Japan will be the opponent for the Indonesian National Team in Group D. Apart from Japan and Indonesia, there are Vietnam and Iraq competing in Group D.

Japan's squad for the 2023 Asian Cup has not yet been announced. However, coach Hajime Moriyasu feels like he will have a headache in compiling the squad.

Kaoru Mitoma suffered an injury while playing for Brighton in the duel against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Meanwhile Takefusa Kubo suffered an injury with Real Sociedad.

Kaoru Mitoma suffered an ankle injury in the duel at Selhurst Park on 22 December. Mitoma was injured and had to be withdrawn in the 83rd minute.

The 26 year old winger had to get help when walking off the field.

“I hope it won't be a serious injury, for Mitoma, for Brighton. However, I don't know. We'll see in the next few days,” said Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, quoted by The Athletic.

Mitoma's absence could certainly be detrimental for Japan who will appear in the 2023 Asian Cup. Likewise for Brighton.

This season, of the 25 matches played by Brighton, Mitoma took part in 24 matches. Of those 24 matches, Mitoma was a core player 20 times.

Apart from Mitoma, Japanese coach Hajime Moriyasu is also worried about Takefusa Kubo's condition.

Japanese national team winger, Takefusa Kubo (center). (Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

The 22-year-old winger played the full game when Real Sociedad drew 0-0 against Cadiz in Week 18 of the 2023/2024 Spanish League, 22 December.

Even though he played the full game, Kubo reportedly had problems with his ribs after being seen dueling with his opponent. Kubo was reported by Mundo Deportivo to have suffered an injury to his ribs.

The Japanese national team itself will start its campaign in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar on January 14 2024 by facing Vietnam.

After that, the team nicknamed The Samurai Blue will challenge Iraq on January 19, before a duel against the Indonesian National Team on January 24 2024 at Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar.