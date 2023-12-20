Now that il Kang di Jonathan Majors is but a memory (the actor was permanently fired from Marvel following the conviction for domestic violence) fans are wondering who will take the place of the star of Creed 3.

The first suppositions arise on social media: first of all, one wonders whether Marvel, given the situation, will conclude Kang's story or not, perhaps by moving on to a new character, or whether they will instead opt for a replacement running

The first names that emerge among the public make fans of Marvel films and beyond dream: let's discover them together.

One of the first names to emerge is that of Yahya Abdul Mateen IIknown in the world of superhero cinema for his role in Acquaman, other much discussed names are those of Damson Idris and the utopian Will Smith.

John Boyega, John David Washington and Chukwudi Iwuji are other names that have emerged, but Boyega has ruled out accepting a similar role, as stated in a tweet on his personal X profile.

Jonathan Majors has played Kang and his variants in numerous Marvel films and, according to the results of the trial in which he is involved, he may have to stay in prison for at least a year.