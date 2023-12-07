Once again the Mexican singer, Kalimba, finds itself in the middle of the public eye due to the statements he made in the podcast “Auténticos” hosted by Pedro Prieto where he assured that there is a relationship between masculinity and violence; He even stated that a man is not complete without having the characteristic in his person.

Among other topics, they talked about the current concept of being a man. The “Tocando Fondo” interpreter explained that today’s society has so distorted the notion that they are considered toxic.

“Nowadays we are trying to take away man’s masculinity, considering it toxic. A man who does not have the capacity to be violent is not a complete man. “A complete man is a man who has the capacity to be violent, but he (has) the command of his character not to use it,” he said.

These words opened the debate on social networks, as many users began to call him sexist, especially due to the use of the word violence in a country where precisely that is one of the biggest problems.

“Kalimba urgently needs a sensitization course on new masculinities. What a creepy way to want to reinforce traditional roles”, “No sir. One thing is physical strength, character and another thing is being violent”, “The Violence is not for ‘men’, rather dominating one’s temperament is”, “Tremendous sexist discourse hidden behind ‘nature'”, “How dangerous to give space to this type of discourse”, are just some of the comments that can be read .

But not all were negative comments, Some considered the singer’s message to be very accurate and not only defended it, but supported his way of thinking: “I think I would just change the word violent to force,” “I understand your point one hundred percent,” “Totally true. Taking away masculinity is part of the agenda,” they added.

