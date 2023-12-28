Suara.com – Apart from artists and public figures, the Indonesian virtual world throughout 2023 will also be marked by the emergence of a number of viral figures.

Starting from social media, the popularity of this series of figures skyrocketed because they appeared on a number of artist podcasts and television shows.

Who do you think they are? The following is a list of 15 viral figures who will appear on social media throughout 2023.

1. Abigail Manurung

Jargon maker 'bercyanda' Abigail Manurung received the “Jargon of the Year” award (Instagram/officialgtv.id)

The title of most popular viral figure in 2023 seems to have been won by Abigail Manurung. The woman who is familiarly called Gege is famous for throwing out the iconic jargon that says 'bercyanda'.

Abigail Manurung's jargon exploded because it was parodied by many Indonesian artists, including Tiara Andini. Since gaining popularity, the new UGM student has started appearing on a number of television shows.

At the 2023 Indonesia Trending Awards which took place on Thursday (21/12/2023), Abigail Manurung won the award trophy for the Jargon of the Year category.

2. Satria Mahathir

Satria Mahathir Whose Child? (YouTube/dr. Richard Lee, MARS)

Apart from Abigail Manurung, a viral figure who is no less famous in 2023 is Satria Mahathir. He is famous because he admits he is allergic to Android cellphone users.

The son of former Two Star Police General, Yuskam Nur, and former model Anita Agnes Alexandra, he is also known for frequently bragging about the number of women he has slept with, namely 28 people.

Even though he is still 20 years old, Satria Mahathir apparently already has the status of a widower. He was married to Nindya Putri and had a child.

3. Afternoon Spinach

Bayem Afternoon (Instagram/@bayem.sore)

Still from Gen Z, the next viral figure in 2023 is Bayem Sore. He is famous for his YouTube content which includes philosophical chats leaked on social media.

In the piece of YouTube content, Bayem Sore uttered the iconic sentence which reads 'you have money, you have power'. Bayem Sore's advice was then widely used as a parody by a number of content creators.

Since gaining fame, Bayem Sore has received many endorsement offers and content collaborations with Indonesian artists such as Abdel Achrian and Onadio Leonardo.

4. Farel Aditya

Farel Aditya Controversy (Instagram/@farel.konawak)

Farel Aditya adds to the long list of viral figures in 2023 who come from Gen Z. He is famous because he is thought to have pranked Dr. Richard Lee with his sad story about his life.

After receiving assistance with school fees and money to pay off debts from Dr. Richard Lee, Farel Aditya chose to quit school without clarification. He was also said to be playing the victim, which made Dr Richard Lee furious.

Even though he is no longer at odds with Dr. Richard Lee, Farel Aditya has become a target for the public. He was also hit by rumors that he had joined a same-sex group.

5. Princess Ariani

Putri Ariani after appearing at Hotman Paris' birthday event at The H Club Jakarta, Friday (20/10/2023) (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

Unlike the four previous viral figures, Putri Ariani is one of Gen Z who is famous for her achievements rather than controversy or sensation.

Through her golden voice, Putri Ariani succeeded in bewitching Simon Cowell cs in the 2023 America's Got Talent (AGT) selection round. However, Putri Ariani's steps stopped in the final round of AGT with fourth place.

Throughout 2023, Putri Ariani has collaborated with a number of well-known musicians such as Ronan Keating, Alan Walker, and Leona Lewis.

6. Bima Yudho

Bima Yudho (Instagram/@awbimax)

In line with Putri Ariani, Bima Yudho is also a viral figure in 2023 who comes from Gen Z circles. He has achievements studying abroad, namely at UCSI Malaysia and Macquarie University.

However, Bima Yudho is famous not because of his achievements, but because of his harsh criticism of the Lampung Provincial Government regarding the condition of its infrastructure.

After Bima Yudho's criticism went viral on social media, President Jokowi stepped in directly and took over infrastructure repairs in Lampung.

7. Nisa Kinderflix

Anisa Rostiana aka Sis Nisa. (Instagram)

Similar to Bima Yudho, Nisa Rostiana or better known as Nisa Kinderflix also has an interest in education.

As a Bachelor of Psychology at Maranatha University Bandung, Nisa Rostiana spread her wings in the field of children's educational content broadcast on the Kinderflix channel.

Nisa Rostiana's name then went viral because her way of communicating was popular with various age groups. But unfortunately, Sis Nisa had to swallow the bitter pill of becoming a victim of harassment from an adult audience member.

8. Nadia Omara

Nadia Omara's Profile and Income (instagram/nadiaomara)

Turning to the Millennial Gen, the next viral figure in 2023 is Nadia Omara. The woman born in 1992 is known as a YouTuber who often discusses conspiracies and mystical theories.

Because she often shares stories from netizens, Nadia Omara is the name most searched by netizens on Google throughout 2023.

Comments that read 'tell a story to Nadia Omara' are often found in posts that are conspiratorial or mystical in nature.

9. Dede Inoen

Dede Inoen brings a cute doll in the latest Deddy Corbuzier podcast content. (YouTube/Deddy Corbuzier)

Similar to Nadia Omara, Dede Inoen is also famous for often touching on mystical matters in his culinary content. However, the mystical things in Dede Inoen's content are just parodies.

The man who is familiarly called the top of the food chain often uses unusual diction such as cooking 'Raja Jin' as an association of cow's feet and chicken feet which resemble mystical creatures.

With this eccentric creative content, Dede Inoen will become a viral figure in 2023.

10. Codeble

Codeblu Portrait. (Instagram/@dr.richard_lee)

Still from the culinary realm, the next viral figure in 2023 is Codeblu. He was in the spotlight due to a feud with the famous food vlogger, Farida Nurhan, regarding a food review at the Nyak Kopsah stall.

Farida Nurhan did not accept the Codeblu review which was considered to be killing the livelihood of the Nak Kopsah stall. Therefore, the woman who is familiarly called Omay spread personal data and insulted Codeblu's appearance.

After his personal data was shared by Farida Nurhan, Codeblu finally decided to appear on Dr Richard Lee's podcast and no longer kept his face a secret. The dispute between the two resulted in a police report.

11. Tessa Mariska

Having felt embarrassed, Tessa Mariska finally dared to appear to sing Lonely again at a music event (Instagram/ @tessamariska.881)

Furthermore, the viral figure who will gain popularity in 2023 is Tessa Mariska. He is famous for singing Putri Ariani's song Loneliness in an interview.

However, Tessa Mariska apparently only remembered the chorus of Putri Ariani's song, so the interview session caused laughter from the public.

Apart from that, Tessa Mariska's voice when singing the song Putri Ariani is also iconic considering that it has a strong Sundanese tone that says 'Yu brik my hat brik my haf'.

12. Melissa Zaara

Meylisa Zaara. (Instagram)

The next viral figure is Meylisa Zaara. The celebgram from Tulungagung exposed allegations of same-sex infidelity committed by her husband, RK Atok.

The issue of RK Atok liking people of the same sex stems from the awkwardness that Meylisa Zaara felt when she caught her husband chatting intimately with a man.

Apart from that, Meylisa Zaara also admitted that she often found bloodstains on the toilet floor after RK Atok showered. The marriage they built ended up at the court table.

13. Jessica Rinrada

Jessica Rinrada (Instagram)

Still regarding LGBT, the next viral figure in 2023 is a transgender named Jessica Rinrada.

While performing the umrah pilgrimage in the Holy Land, Jessica Rinrada suddenly received guidance to repent and return to her nature as a man.

Upon arrival in Indonesia, Jessica Rinrada tried to stop being transgender by removing her breast implants and stopping hormone therapy.

14. Tiko Aryawardhana

Bunga Citra Lestari aka BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana. (Instagram)

Bunga Citra Lestari's second husband, Tiko Aryawardhana, also became a viral figure in 2023. He began to be highlighted after proposing to Ashraf Sinclair's ex-wife.

However, Tiko Aryawadhana was widely hit by unpleasant issues, including a lower salary than BCL and a negative lifestyle.

The slanted issue started with the court decision regarding Tiko Aryawardhana's divorce trial. He is known to be unable to support his family from his previous marriage.

15. Arya Khan

Pinkan Mambo and Arya Khan (TikTok/@arya_joget)

The list of viral figures in 2023 is closed by the name Arya Khan. The man who works as a vegetable trader went viral after marrying former Duo Ratu group, Pinkan Mambo.

When marrying Pinkan Mambo on Sunday (24/12/2023), Arya Khan handed over a dowry of IDR 100 thousand.

Pinkan Mambo and Arya Khan's wedding ceremony was held simply with an Islamic religious procession. Therefore, Pinkan Mambo was widely rumored to be a convert to Islam.

So, that's a list of viral figures throughout 2023. What do you think?