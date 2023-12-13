Kairos, the “old” partners ready to return

The “soul table” was organized, as evidenced by the recent meeting at the notary Carlo Marchetti in Milan. Guido Brera, Chief Investment Officer of Kairos Partners Sgr, Pietro Rossetto on behalf of Massimo Trabattoni (Head of Italian Equity) and Rocco Bove, Head of Fixed Income, presented themselves to set up the new Almadek Srl. The term “alma” is derived from Latin and means soul. Mf writes it. Each of them holds 33.3% of the new company of which all three are part of the board of directors.



Read also: Asset management, how the landscape changes after the acquisition of Kairos

The objective of the new Almadek Srl is typical of a holding company, focusing on the acquisition and management of equity investments. The presidency of the newco is entrusted to Rocco Bove. This structure was created to enter the shareholding structure of Kairos Partners Sgr, a company controlled by Kairos Investment Management (Kim), in turn subject to the control of the Swiss private bank Julius Baer, ​​recently acquired by Anima Sgr.

Read also: Kairos, Anima buys 100%. The competition from the Swiss from Zurich has been overcome

In the context of the agreement with Anima Sgr, a co-investment mechanism is envisaged for some managers, including Brera, Trabattoni and Bove. These managers will participate in the added value resulting from the business results within the fifth year following the signing of the agreement. It should be noted that the three managers of Kairos were already shareholders of the management company through the vehicle K4 Change. Brera and his colleagues also own 31% of Kim through K4 Change, formed when Julius Baer acquired the control of Kairos.

Subscribe to the newsletter