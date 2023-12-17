Suara.com – Arsenal's star player, Kai Havertz, made his name again by scoring a goal when the Gunners managed to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the latest Premier League match (17/12).

Arsenal, with goals from Havertz (87') and Gabriel Jesus (53'), managed to secure the top position with 39 points, snatching that place from Liverpool who previously occupied the highest ranking.

“Confidence always increases when you score goals and contribute. For me, consistency in performance is key, and I try to maintain it week after week,” said Kai Havertz on the Premier League website.

Arsenal players celebrate Kai Havertz's goal #29 (center) against Brighton and Hove Albion during the English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium London on December 17, 2023. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

This German player also gave his views on the course of the match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Havertz regretted the fact that Arsenal should have scored more goals in the first half, despite taking 15 shots with three on target.

However, this disappointment was overcome after his team appeared strong in the second half, opening the scoring through Jesus' goal from a corner kick.

“A match against a strong team like this is always difficult. Even though we should have scored more goals in the first half, we made important improvements in the first half,” said Havertz.

“In the second half, we started well, creating several chances. Goals from set pieces were key, and today we felt it with happiness,” he added.

With 39 points, Arsenal is at the top of the standings, one point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa who are in second and third place with the same points, namely 38.

Facing their next match, Arsenal will travel to Anfield to face hosts Liverpool on Sunday (24/12) at 00.30 WIB.