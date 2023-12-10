Suara.com – The youngest son of President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi, Kaesang Pangarep, has denied reports that his mother was an actor who helped make his older brother Gibran Rakabuming Raka a candidate for vice president.

Kaesang Pangarep said this when he was a guest star on the Kiky Saputri podcast. Kaesang Pangarep said that his mother was the same as mothers who pray for their children.

However, he emphasized that his mother did not interfere with the candidacy for vice president, let alone lobbying volunteers and HIPMI to submit Gibran’s name.

“It’s said that my mother had a very big contribution by having Mas Gibran become vice presidential candidate, I think so. Because my mother was the one who prayed for my brother. But, that’s not what I said to HIPMI, to the volunteers, that’s what I have to say, right?” said Kaesang Pangarep as quoted by Suara.com from a video uploaded by the Tiktok account @astuti7272, Sunday (10/12/2023).

Erina Gudono’s husband asked for valid evidence from the party accusing her mother.

He said that his mother was often at home.

Even Iriana Jokowi said Kaesang Pangarep is like most mothers who often make statuses on WhatsApp.

“Then if someone says, they say A1 info, where’s the proof here. My mother is always at home. I swear, it’s like mothers on WhatsApp. Later, I will update my WA status, ‘eating cassava’,” said Kaesang Pangarep.

The General Chair of the PSI DPP, Kaesang Pangarep, gave strong comments to Ade Armando. (SuaraJatim/Dimas Angga)

Furthermore, the General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party revealed that his mother asked him not to respond to these accusations.

Kaesang said, he was asked by his mother to focus on campaigning for his party in the 2024 elections.

“When I asked my mother, what about all this? (said Mrs. Iriana) just focus on campaigning for your party, there’s no need to muddy the waters. If they slander, just let them sin,” he said.