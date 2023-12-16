Suara.com – Kaesang Pangarep exposed the condition of the PSI office, which he said was very bad. This is because the size of the office building alone is only equal to the space of Airlangga Hartarto as general chairman of the Golkar Party.

This blunt statement was made by President Joko Widodo's youngest son when talking with entrepreneur and crazy rich PIK Helena Lim on his podcast, the Front Door Podcast.

“At that time, we came to Golkar's office. Mr. Airlangga's office as general chairman is like ours in the same building. It's big, in terms of size,” said Kaesang, quoted on Saturday (16/12/2023).

Erina Gudono's husband even said that his party office was worse than a boarding house. He then asked his colleagues to come to his party office so they would believe his words.

“The boarding houses are better, I swear,” explained Kaesang.

Furthermore, the general chairman of PSI revealed that he was worried because one of the vice presidential candidates wanted to visit his party's office.

“Yesterday I got a call from Medan, 'Mr Cawapres wants to come'. Please don't make the office ugly, O Allah,” said Kaesang.

In line with Kaesang's blunt statement regarding his party office, who are the donors who often provide financial injections to the party bearing the red rose symbol?

In her previous statement, PSI Deputy Board of Trustees Grace Natalie once revealed that there were a number of businessmen who participated in funding the party's activities. One of them is Jeffrie Geovanie.

Apart from that, PSI also opened fundraising through fundraising sites and online shops managed by the party, namely tokosolidaritas.com.

It was stated that PSI received several types of donations with values ​​ranging from IDR 25 thousand to IDR 1 billion per year.

Donors will later be given an Anti-Corruption and Intolerance Solidarity Card or SAKTI Card which can also function as electronic money.