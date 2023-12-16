The protagonist of Family Secrets, the series that we can enjoy on Sundays on Antena 3, is in one of his best moments. Just a few days ago, Yargi, the name given to the series in Turkish, received an international Emmy for best soap opera.

The acclaimed Turkish actor, along with his partner Pinar Deniz, and part of the cast traveled to New York to receive the award. Now, Kaan Urganciouglu faces his most important role: the birth of his little one.

Just a few months ago, he surprised us with an unexpected wedding. The actor married Burcu Denizer in Greece last June. News that caught many fans by surprise. Now the Turkish actor and his wife have welcomed their son into the world a little earlier than expected since they expected him to be born in early 2024. His arrival has been a Christmas gift and little Ardiç has filled some with happiness. first time parents.

A few days ago, the actor himself came out to the door of the hospital where his little one was born to talk to the Turkish media about how his baby and his wife were doing after giving birth:

“Our baby, Ardiç, was born at 8:29 in the morning and both the mother and he are in very good health. I was with Burcu during the birth, it was difficult and exhausting because it took a long time. It was like watching a movie, as if it weren't happening to me, like watching a suspense movie from the back seat. A movie with a happy ending,” said the actor very excited. Furthermore, he confessed that: “I heard a very nice lullaby from the late Kayahan and I'm sure there will be times when he will help me, but frankly, I am not prepared to spend sleepless nights.”

The actor has also shared on his social networks a photo with a heart in which you can sense that he is with his baby, thus confirming the happy news. How beautiful! We couldn't be more excited!

