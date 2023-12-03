To find who has done best you have to go to Europe: it’s Barcelona who scores 106. The most prolific Juventus player is Girelli with 52 goals

In the five main European leagues, so far, only Barcelona has done better than Juventus Women. Joe Montemurro’s Bianconere are extending a record-breaking positive streak, scoring goals in the league for 81 games now: the Catalans have managed to reach 106 in the Spanish championship. For Juve, the last match without a goal dates back to February 1st 2020, before the lockdown imposed by Covid: it was played at Florentia’s home ground and the match ended 0-0. The positive streak began on the following 16 February, from the Italian derby to the women’s Juve-Inter, in which Rita Guarino (now coach of the Nerazzurri) was still in charge of the Juventus players. In the Montemurro era, Juve always scored a goal in a championship match.

The most prolific player in this segment of history is Cristiana Girelli, who scored 52 goals, followed by Arianna Caruso with 25 and Barbara Bonansea with 24. Lineth Beerensteyn also scored double figures (16), but also the former Andrea Staskova (14), Valentina Cernoia (14) and Lina Hurting (11), which make the historicity of the record clear. In the last 81 women’s Serie A matches, Juventus Women have scored a total of 240 goals (including 5 own goals), averaging almost 3 goals per game. The recent generational change has also led to a profound change in the squad, with an increasingly marked involvement of the younger players. In addition to Sofia Cantore (who has 7 goals) in the top 10 of the special ranking of the aforementioned record there is also Lisa Boattin (with 8 goals). The latter, like Caruso, is not an attacker: this also measures the good offensive proposal of Montemurro’s team.