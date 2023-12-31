The match in Turin is the challenge between the most successful coaches in Serie A. Two masters of the waiting strategy, in spite of the gamers

Resultsism as a style of life, of play, of thought. Just win, no matter what. If a resultist rhymes with a defenseist, it doesn't matter. Everything else is philosophy, boredom and chatter for its own sake. The derby of the greatest scorers in Serie A is being played in Turin, Massimiliano Allegri against José Mourinho, coaches who are actually united in the fight against gamers, against those who think that there can be no victory without beauty. Mou is actually one of the most successful coaches in the history of football, fifth overall with 26 trophies, behind Valery Lobanovski (27), Mircea Lucescu (34), Pep Guardiola (35) and Alex Ferguson (49). Allegri is today worth half of Mourinho, not a few, but everyone in Italy. Allegri lacks international recognition.

In the press conference the day before, Mourinho proudly claimed to belong to his and Allegri's party: “There are people who, when we talk about results, think it's negative. I think of positive things. Juve defends a lot and well, in they're very strong on the counterattack, they scored a lot of points on dead balls.” Allegri returned the courtesy with a typical results-driven reasoning: “Roma is a grumpy team with one of the best coaches on the bench and with talented players up front. We will need a game of patience without overdoing it. It is important to have the fear of conceding goals to avoid carelessness”. The programmatic manifesto of Allegri's Juve strategy of yesterday, today and tomorrow: contain, wait and start again. The same basic principles that inspire Mourinho. The Portuguese, due to his winning mentality and stage presence, would have been a perfect coach for Juve, but his two years at Inter, with total immersion in Interism, made him indigestible to the Juve world. When he showed up at the Stadium as Manchester United manager, he made the gesture of the ear and attracted everyone's glares. The seasons at Roma have increased the allergy, but nothing can be ruled out.

Resultism/defensiveness applied to Juve and Roma is not a vague concept. The numbers support the label. According to Opta data, Juve after 18 matchdays is the Serie A team that has conceded the fewest shots on target, just 44, and Roma is the team that has conceded the fewest total shots, on target and off target, 164. Numbers that tell us they say how Juve and Roma cannot be approached or attacked easily. Buffer teams. Attitude is the basis. Resultsists dismiss certain values ​​as insignificant, but the average center of gravity – the height on the pitch held by the team – defines the posture of a team. As a rule, the taller you are, the more aggressive you are and vice versa, the shorter you are, the more conservative you are. So far Juve and Roma have maintained a low center of gravity, at 50 and a half meters for Juve and at exactly 49 meters for Roma. As a result, the ball recovery is not very high: on average Juve does it at 34.6 metres; Roma at 35.9. Which presupposes long counterattacks, the old fashioned way.

A long study phase, this is what we expect tonight, and we hope to be wrong because, if one waits for the other and no one comes forward, the show suffers, even if the show intended as a beautiful and courageous game is not a priority nor Allegri nor Mourinho. Juve and Roma will be set up with mirror systems, 3-5-2 against 3-5-2, and the almost ideal symmetry does not argue in favor of a deviation from the tracks. The 0-0 is a quite possible result, even if Juve and Roma have players capable of inventing the play and breaking the balance, and at that point whoever goes behind will have to step forward and give in to the counterattacks of others, every player's nightmare. results coach.

