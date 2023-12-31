The protest of Juventus fans explodes on social media against Doveri's decision and the failure of VAR to intervene when the Nerazzurri scored the lead over Genoa

That foul by Bisseck on Strootman in the 42nd minute of Genoa-Inter, a prelude to the goal that gave the Nerazzurri the lead scored by Arnautovic, really didn't go down well with the Juventus fans, who, amidst indignation, anger and conspiracy theories, went wild on social media, venting thus the wave of fatal anger that the Austrian's first goal of the season, defined as a “theft”, raised among the Juventus people.

Alongside the many furious posts, most of which cannot be reported for obvious reasons, others are marked by irony, such as the one seen by Inter director Marotta in front of the screens of the Var Center in Lissone, or the one that blames the … Strootman's shoulder blades from the impact with Bisseck.

There are those who, with an effort of balance, try to stick to the news by posting images of what happened, only to be overwhelmed by another barrage of ironic contributions that also hypothesize parliamentary questions and strange “evolutions”…