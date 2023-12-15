With only one goal in the last two and a half months from the forwards, more than half of the seasonal ones and eight of the last nine have come from other departments. Only Roma sent out more different men, but Allegri still has untapped potential. Not just in attack

The picture of the offensive production of Juventus' attackers is well known, yet always current. Dusan Vlahovic's goal two weeks ago against Inter is not only his only one in three months, but also the only one from the Juventus attack in more than two months: the last goal came on 7 October of Milik, that of Chiesa on 23 September, for Kean we have to return… in April. With this starting situation, it is inevitable that Juventus' attack is only the seventh attack of the championship in terms of goals scored (23, far behind Inter's 37). If Allegri is second in the standings, he owes it above all to his defense (9 goals, only Inter did better) and his ability to win narrowly (the last six victories have all come with just one goal difference). But to achieve this, even at the minimum wage, someone needs to score. And Juve is finding it elsewhere.

ELEVEN GOALSCORERS

Adding up the strikers' goals (5 Vlahovic, 4 Chiesa, 2 Milik) it is easy to see how now more than half of the Juventus goals of the season have come from other departments. Circumscribing to the last month and a half in which the trend has accelerated, eight of Juventus' last nine goals have come from other departments. Reviving a personal propensity already highlighted in his time with Frosinone, Federico Gatti is the first of the scorers outside the attack, with three goals scored so far, and the most “reliable” in recent outings given that he comes from two goals in the last two games with Monza and Napoli. Adrien Rabiot scored two goals, fresh with Monza returning to the celebration he had been missing since the championship opener. One each: midfielders Locatelli and Miretti and defenders Cambiaso, Rugani, Bremer and Danilo. In total they have 11 different scorers this season: so far only Roma have sent more men to the net.

GOALSCOR “IN SLEEP”

And to think that there are still many other dormant potential goalscorers in the heart of the Juventus team, according to their respective personal stories which clearly say that they would have the goal between them. First of all, Kean would do it for a living: last year he made 8, 6 the year before, this year he has zero. McKennie himself made 13 in two and a half years. Last year Kostic scored three, in his first two years at Eintracht he also scored double figures. Yildiz demonstrated his eye for goal with the Primavera, like Huijsen. Alex Sandro hasn't scored for two years but he has scored in the past, like Iling last year. And Weah has made eight in the last three seasons at Lille. Then it is not just a question of numbers and CV, but evidently of the team's ability to be dangerous, creating scoring opportunities and then realizing them, which therefore cannot ignore broader assessments of the game as well. The only 23 goals scored so far (1.53 on average) are therefore first and foremost a story of unexpressed potential. However, starting with the attackers.

