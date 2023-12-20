The only two new players of the season can return to pair up on the flanks to help Serbian Vil and his teammates improve in front of goal. With Kostic in decline and the return of the American, the former Bologna player can move to the left

Help, my attack has narrowed. In the last two and a half months, Juventus have found themselves ineffective in the offensive phase: the numbers show only three goals scored by the strikers from the beginning of October to today: Milik in the derby, Vlahovic against Inter and Chiesa against Genoa in the last match. Too few for a team that aims to maintain second place, to improve on the position of a season ago, and also to remain hooked to the championship train. To try to get closer to Inter, who now have 4 points more than Signora, a greater contribution will be needed from their attackers, in particular Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, who had led the team with goals at the start of the championship. More supplies, more goals: it's not a mathematical equation but it's a recipe that often works and Massimiliano Allegri is thinking of a breath of freshness and youth to support his strikers: Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso, who could return to share the opportunities on Saturday flanks, one on the right and the other on the left, with the aim of producing a greater number of crosses.

Green petrol

—

The last Juventus center born from the development of a cross from open play bears the signature of Federico Gatti but with the extraordinary participation of Cambiaso: the 1-0 with Napoli is thanks to the trajectory drawn from the right, but returning on the left, by the former Bologna. Cambiaso could move to the left on Saturday to make way for the other summer addition, Weah. The American arrived from Lille and is in fact the Lady's only purchase. Cambiaso, on the other hand, was already owned by Juventus but he too arrived in July. Young (both born in February 2000, a few days apart from each other), full of energy and with a great desire to show off: what Allegri needs at a time when the team needs more than ever fresh forces to regain victory after the draw at Marassi and not lose sight of the league leaders, who did not fail in their mission against Lazio.

The ranking of crossers

—

Yesterday in training open to the fans they were tested again as a couple, also because Kostic, recovering from a blow suffered in Genoa, remained in the gym. Weah returned from the right thigh injury (low-grade injury to the semitendinosus muscle) in the last match, taking over from the Serbian winger in the second half. Allegri will have to evaluate in these days whether he is ready to play from the start. Kostic should recover but he is not going through a good moment and for this reason the coach could decide to change something on the external lanes. Cambiaso, on the other hand, has now become a guarantee, even against Genoa he was one of the best and always gives his precious contribution whether on the right or left. He and Weah had started the season as a duo, then both ended up on the bench to make room for McKennie as a winger and Kostic. Now Max could return to his roots in the hope of being able to create more scoring opportunities. Among the Bianconeri who have made more than 10 crosses, Weah is the one with the highest success rate (36%), while Cambiaso is in third place (29%), behind Chiesa (33%). Kostic crossed more than anyone from open play (53 in total) but only 14 were successful (26%).

Help for tips

—

Attackers such as Vlahovic and Milik, both strong in the air, less so Chiesa, who prefers to play ball on the ground. Yesterday Allegri alternated his attackers, fielding both the Serbian and the Polish paired with the number 7: too early to understand if this is an indication in view of Frosinone. For sure both need to score. Dusan has been without a goal for two games (Monza and Genoa) and in between there was the missed penalty and the one given to Chiesa. Milik even from 7 October, when he closed the derby with a header following a corner kick. Since then he has started only once (against Milan) and then only as a substitute, but without being able to make an impact anymore.

