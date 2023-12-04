The renewal campaign at Juve began months ago and will continue, between announcements and under-the-radar movements, for several more months. The recent reference to Elkann’s “year zero” is a clear confirmation of the current Juventus strategy, which aims to maximize the valorization of the club’s internal resources, be they youngsters raised at home or already perfected and “Juventinized” purchases. With the injection of fresh capital to support the operations, which start precisely from the renewals: if the extension plan was initially conceived with the aim of lowering the amount of wages and diluting the weight of the various amortizations in the balance sheet, the launch of the increase in capital of 200 million has made the second need less pressing, bringing the intervention guidelines back into the scope of mainly technical evaluations.