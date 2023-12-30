A goal from the Frenchman gives three points to the Bianconeri, the winter scudetto postponed. Thirteen consecutive useful results

Filippo Cornacchia

30 December 2023 (change at 10.49pm) – Turin

Juventus only needed a goal from Adrien Rabiot at the start of the second half to break the balance, beat Roma and end 2023 -2 behind Inter. The Frenchman, primed by a great backheel from Vlahovic who won the long-distance duel with Lukaku, anticipates the Juventus New Year and launches the Lady's scudetto comeback. Thirteenth consecutive useful result for Juve. The Giallorossi are slowing down, now in seventh place and five points away from fourth place Champions Fiorentina.

ndicka rescue

—

Allegri starts with the Vlahovic-Yildiz pair, Mourinho with the former Dybala next to Lukaku, targeted from the moment he entered the pitch by Juventus fans. Tactical first half – as expected – and very balanced. Bremer beats Lukaku, while Vlahovic has to invent a scissors kick, as beautiful as it is difficult, to try to pierce Mourinho's wall. In any case, Juventus and Roma would also have the possibility of breaking the deadlock with two goals each. Mou's team came close to taking the lead with an early turn by Cristante (ball deflected off the post) and with a close-range shot from Dybala around the half-hour mark. In the middle, the little gem Yildiz tries to transmit electricity to the Bianconeri with some poisonous percussion, but the biggest chance falls to Kostic at the end of the half. The Serbian winger coordinates well with his left foot. Rui Patricio is beaten, but N'Dicka – another former Eintracht Frankfurt player like the Juventus player – saves with a header practically on the line with the Stadium anticipating a one-nil lead.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

rabiot paw

—

Benefit only postponed. Juventus leaves the locker room with a different attitude and in just two minutes they punish Roma's first defensive error (bad ball lost by Kristensen) with a textbook Vlahovic-Rabiot combination: the Serbian protects the ball like a true striker and kicks the ball in with a heel. Frenchman, glacial in front of Rui Patricio. Mourinho plays the Pellegrini card and then El Shaarawy and Azmoun too. While Allegri first inserted Chiesa in place of Yildiz, who was highly applauded when he left the pitch, and then also Iling and Milik. The response of the Giallorossi is entrusted to a conclusion from the edge of the area by Dybala. But Juventus are closer to doubling their lead than Roma are to a draw. First the Bianconeri were dangerous with a counterattack by Chiesa which was not completed in the center of the area by McKennie and then with Federico himself who scored the 2-0, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED