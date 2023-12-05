Two hundred fans at the open-door session. Milik and Vlahovic the most applauded. Danilo warms up his engines for the match against Napoli

Locatelli and Alex Sandro on half duty, Rugani out with the flu. Juve’s first training session, in the week of the match against Napoli, also saw the presence of around two hundred fans from the official clubs. On the sidelines Giuntoli, who will be the ex of the match on Friday, Manna and Pessotto. Themed exercises, schemes and final practice match with the support of some Under 23s: by the way, Yildiz and Huijsen were absent and should play in the next Next Gen match scheduled for Wednesday.

Milik and Vlahovic in good condition: they got most of the applause for some spectacular goals during the practice match. Alex Sandro only did the first part of the warm-up with his teammates, then he moved to a parallel field to complete his training for the day and return before the others. Locatelli, on the other hand, was in the group on and off, but did not participate in the final match. Few indications on a tactical level: but Danilo’s intensity certainly suggests that he could be the one to play from the first minute with Napoli together with Gatti and Bremer. De Sciglio and Weah are still absent. Vlahovic instead focused on penalties at the end of training: 5 goals out of 6 attempts (Pinsoglio’s save).