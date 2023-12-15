After two consecutive errors from the penalty spot, the Serbian attacker gives up the chance to his teammate, who makes no mistake

Livia Taglioli

15 December 2023 (change at 9.50pm) – MILAN

27th minute, on a rough pass from Badelj near the edge of the Genoa area, Vlahovic enters, ready to pass through for Chiesa who wedges himself into the area aiming for Martinez. The goalkeeper cuts him down, the penalty is clear. It is Vlahovic himself who hands the ball to his teammate, receiving in response a “are you sure?” which says a lot about the relationship between the two. Affirmative response from the Serbian, Chiesa heads straight for the spot and leaves Martinez no chance. Then Federico celebrates with a kiss on Vlahovic's forehead, before the collective black and white hug.

rigorist church

—

Thus Chiesa, who hadn't scored since last September 23rd, joins the Serbian at 5 goals for the season. The handover – it is not known whether definitive or occasional – comes after two consecutive errors from the spot by the Serbian attacker, who had made mistakes against Empoli and Monza. Two irrelevant errors for Juve: in Tuscany Danilo and Chiesa had bypassed Berisha's feat and at U-Power Rabiot and Gatti had in fact “avenged” Di Gregorio's save. In the first match of the championship, however, Vlahovic scored from the penalty spot in the 3-0 against Udinese

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the precedents of DV7

—

The past gives the image of an almost impassable penalty-taker Vlahovic: after the four penalties scored in the Primavera championship, Vlahovic had scored the first penalty goal in Serie A on 16 February 2020, pasting Audero in the 5-1 with which Fiorentina won. Marassi. Since then Dusan has missed only one penalty in January 2022, in the 6-0 that the Viola beat Genoa: twelve times on target against Fiorentina, one against Serbia in the World Cup qualifiers, four in black and white until the post hit the 12th March 2023 against Sampdoria at the Allianz. Something perhaps broke at that moment and of the three shots from the following eleven metres, only one, that of Udine, was converted into a goal. But where Vlahovic can't reach, Chiesa will take care of it.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED