The Transformers instead of Paramount: in Saturday evening’s match against Udinese, Inter will take to the field with a special uniform, still Nerazzurri, but with a… new design. In view of the release of the “Transformers” saga on the streaming platform, in fact, the logo of the famous films will be displayed on the chest of Lautaro and companions. A bizarre choice, like many others that have amazed Italian fans in recent years.