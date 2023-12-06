Holders of Juventus digital tokens can choose between two iconic phrases (by Montero and Capello) to put in the dressing room for the big match

The big match against Napoli is upon us and so Juventus has decided to exploit the magic of digital tokens to rally its fans, asking them to choose the message of support that will appear in the Juventus locker room to give the right energy to the match of the Allegri band. All thanks to Socios.com, the 2 million user platform that is redesigning fans’ involvement in sport through Fan Tokens.

montero or capello?

—

Owners of Juventus digital tokens can choose between two iconic phrases, both pronounced by old Juventus glories. The first is from former defender Paolo Montero, now Primavera coach: “At Juventus the result comes before anything else; the goal is to win, always!”. The other phrase instead is from Fabio Capello, who won three championships at the helm of Juventus: “Juve is Juve, they must always stay at the top”. The survey is currently online on the Socios.com application, where fans will be able to choose the motivational message for the big match against Mazzarri’s Napoli, scheduled for this Friday at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.