The pressure on the Nerazzurri is increasing, a duel destined to last a long time. Even if in Turin they still don’t want to talk about the scudetto

Juve’s success against Napoli wipes out the Azzurri’s hopes in defending the Italian flag and consolidates the Bianconeri inside the Champions League zone, which is the minimum objective of the season. Allegri’s team puts pressure on Inter and – although they still avoid talking about the championship objective – they are no longer starting to feel the vertigo of high altitude. The growth path is clear: match after match the Bianconeri are finding themselves increasingly resilient in moments of difficulty (even against Napoli they risked going under in the result in some circumstances) and are making their rankings rise even in the midst of a crisis in attackers that would put any team in difficulty: only one goal – by Vlahovic, against Inter – in the last two months.

The victory against Napoli puts Juve in a position to make the duel with Inter more clear, effectively excluding a direct rival for the Scudetto race and also for the Champions League zone. The margin over the pursuers who are aiming for fourth place is quite large: Allegri, who preaches calm and does not want to lose sight of the balance, has set the first objective of obtaining more points in last year’s first round (38 points ) but will soon have to move the bar further forward, considering that now only two points are missing and there are four games to play (Genoa and Frosinone away, Roma at home and Salernitana away again). Having less pressure on fourth place gives the opportunity to go further, perhaps starting from improving the ranking position obtained last season on the pitch: third place on equal points with Inter. However, there is a risk of returning to the initial point: the duel with the Nerazzurri seems truly endless, and this year is increasingly exciting.