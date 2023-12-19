The enthusiasm wanes but the hope of winning the championship does not wane. At the moment, however, the comparisons with the Nerazzurri on the run are in favor of Inzaghi's team: “It looks like the Lady of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Scudetto”

Inter's show of strength against Lazio dampened the enthusiasm of Juventus fans. There are those who see in Inzaghi's team several things of Allegri's old Juve, capable of closing out matches even without overdoing it. The social reaction of the Juventus people in these hours is essentially divided on two concepts: the need to qualify for the next Champions League and to recognize the solidity of the opponents that is typical only of the great teams. Of course, the gap between Juve and Inter is still four points, and the championship is long: in the last weekend there was already an emotional downturn after the draw at Marassi. Therefore, consistent with the next races on the calendar, the new wave of enthusiasm – in terms of the championship fight – cannot be ruled out. Someone on social media continues to refer to the refereeing errors, pointing to the missed penalty for Bani's touch of the arm in the area on Cambiaso's cross: “Did you notice? Since Juventus isn't in the lead, we no longer hear about a “ranking without refereeing errors”. How strange huh? Oh well, it will be a coincidence.” But also those who, after the Nerazzurri's new +4, even close the championship discussion: “Regardless of Juventus' value, this championship has already been awarded in August. The only objective is to return to the Champions League.”

The comments at the end of the last weekend focus precisely on the analyses, and on the differences between Inter and Juve: “What does Inter have more than Juventus? At the moment the strongest attack in the championship, it must be said. Inter's goals almost all have the same signature. In Juventus, which on paper, but only on paper, has the strongest attack in the championship, the defense scores. This is”. Inter is recognized as the great team that can lose the scudetto on its own: “It reminds me a lot of Juventus between the 3rd and 5th scudetto (unplayable)”.

An interesting comparison between scoring opportunities and missed ones, however, drives the positive thinking projected on the second part of the season. The Scudetto dream is less clear for a few days, but – under the radar – in Juventus circles there are those who still believe in it.

