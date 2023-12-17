He left the penalty to Chiesa to break the deadlock, but it is the Serbian who is stuck in a dead-end crisis: since 16 September against Lazio he has only scored against Inter. Too little for the highest paid man in the squad

And nothing, there is never a way to have a reason to celebrate the rediscovered goal. The Juventus attackers arrived at Marassi having scored one goal in more than two months. The score found by Chiesa, going with personality from the spot to break a personal fast in black and white that had lasted since 23 September with Sassuolo, almost three months, leaves the joy choked in the throat for the result: the one against Genoa is the second real misstep season after the slip up at Sassuolo. Just as the scream remained in my throat also for the goal recovered by Dusan Vlahovic against Inter after more than two months. Not only for the almost immediate equalizer that came from Lautaro, but with hindsight also because the one against the league leaders has remained the Serbian's only goal for three months now, since 16 September against Lazio: an isolated episode rather than a breakthrough, by the latest major investment in the Juventus transfer market and the highest paid player in the squad, from which it is normal to expect a much different return.

without vlahovic

—

The other half of the moon of Chiesa's return to goals are the prolonged difficulties of his friend Dusan. In a sliding door passed for the moment in which when Fede won the penalty it was the Serbian himself who handed him the ball to take charge of the penalty, the second assist in a few moments after the one shortly before – after an interception on Badelj for which he given credit – he had sent the blue one-on-one with Martinez to take the foul. Without that gesture, without that choice, we would probably be here talking about Vlahovic regaining confidence by regaining his feeling with goals. Or maybe not, given his recent record of three errors in his last four trips to the spot which must have advised him to have more faith in his friend Chiesa than in himself. Dusan fought: 9 duels, 5 aerials, 3 won in total. But 11 lost. And three shots: none on target: Vlahovic, the deadly area predator, is a memory, even a fairly distant one. And in the end the calendar opportunity to really put our heads in front of Inter, with Juve at home Genoa and the Nerazzurri at home Lazio, thus vanished. Thus the Serbian is not the technical leader who would impose the investiture of Juve's investment on him. And ending up revealing the paradox: when the attackers score, Allegri draws, when everyone else scores, he wins.