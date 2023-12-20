President Ferrero, Max Allegri and some of the first team players visited the little guests in the hospital

A Juventus delegation, led by president Gianluca Ferrero and coach Max Allegri and made up of some players (Mattia Perin, Federico Gatti, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Nicolò Fagioli and Weston McKennie), visited the patients of the hospital Infantile Regina Margherita and Casa UGI of Turin.

a less bitter Christmas

Accompanied by Professor Franca Fagioli, the Juventus members distributed gifts to each hospitalized patient, giving an afternoon of lightness to the children (and their families) who are experiencing a particular moment, just a few days before Christmas. In particular, the pediatric Oncohematology departments, the Transplant Center and the Isola di Margherita Hospice were visited.