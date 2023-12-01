The Italian’s contract expires in 2025, Ramadani has promised the club that he will not leave for nothing

Fabiana Della Valle

November 30, 2023 (change at 3.57pm) – Turin

More than tennis, Federico Chiesa occasionally enjoys padel in his free time (particularly in the summer), while the “family” tennis player is his girlfriend Lucia Bramani, who often posts photos of Turin with the racket. The number 7 of Juventus, crowned “the blue Sinner” by Luciano Spalletti (which these days is the best compliment that can be paid to an athlete) shone again on Sunday evening in the black and white jersey after qualifying for the 2024 European Championship He didn’t score, but he provided a valuable assist for his friend Dusan Vlahovic, very ready to accept the invitation to score, and was one of the best in the match between first and second in Serie A. While Fede plays the Sinner on the pitch , behind the scenes his agent Fali Ramadani and the Juventus management continue to work for the contract renewal. Last week there was a new meeting, without significant progress but which testifies to the desire of the parties involved to arrive at a solution that can satisfy both.

THE PROMISE OF FALI

The technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and the director Giovanni Manna have excellent relations with Chiesa’s agent and do not fear bad jokes, although the player’s contract expires in 2025. It means that without renewal next summer Juventus would have less bargaining power in the case in which there were teams interested in him and Fede decided to leave. At the moment there are no signs in this direction, but the Lady intends to take precautions, which is why she wanted to meet Ramadani, extracting the promise from the agent that he will not take the attacker away on a free transfer, thus creating economic damage to the club. One more year This does not mean that the renewal will be imminent, neither Juventus nor the clan that manages Chiesa’s interests are in a hurry, but there is a common desire to extend. The idea of ​​the Juventus club is to offer him a bridge renewal to Rabiot: another year of contract at the same economic conditions (5 million euros net per season) with the promise that if he continues to do well there will be an adjustment as soon as possible of the engagement.

LOWER COSTS

Extending the duration of the agreement would allow the Lady to reduce amortization costs as well as secure herself. Certainly Fede’s good time in the blue shirt has pushed the Bianconeri to accelerate, aware that with performances like this in June the chances of important offers arriving, perhaps from the Premier League, would increase. Chiesa isn’t thinking about saying goodbye at the moment, but anything can happen between now and the summer. For their part, Giuntoli and Manna appreciated the Italian’s willingness to renew and are ready to evaluate proposals and let him go if the player wanted to be sold. The dialogue continues and contacts with Ramadani are continuous and constant. Juventus knows that Chiesa is an important player and hopes to be able to keep him. He and Dusan Vlahovic can be the future of the Lady and take the spotlight for many years to come.

