WASHINGTON – For most people, passive income is a little extra change that requires a little effort to earn to supplement a primary source of income. For Steve Ballmer, the amount is USD 1 billion or Rp. 15.37 trillion.

Ballmer, the sixth richest person in the world, will collect such a large dividend from Microsoft in 2024. This comes after the tech giant increased its quarterly dividend payout to 75 cents per share, or USD 3 per share per year.

Since Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, owned 333.2 million shares of the company in 2014 (the last time he filed an ownership disclosure and appears to have adjusted his Microsoft stake), the equivalent of a 4% stake, he would have received less than $1 billion in fiscal year 2024. That's just to own the stock – regardless of how it performs.

Ballmer did not respond to a request for comment.

This is of course assuming Microsoft's board of directors does not decide to cut the dividend. But it seems like that's unlikely to happen. Since the company started distributing dividends to shareholders in 2003, the number has continued to increase.

Ballmer wasn't the only one to do it. The United States will also get a big cut in its taxes.

According to CNN, considering that Ballmer reported income of USD 656 million to the Internal Revenue Service in 2018 according to ProPublica, it is probably safe to say that he will be subject to a 20% tax on dividends for individuals who earn taxable income of $500,000 per year or more. That means he will pay nearly $200 million in taxes on the Microsoft dividends he collected.

Ballmer isn't the only person who has benefited greatly from owning dividend-paying stocks.

The Wall Street Journal reports Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway will collect $6 billion in dividends this year. That's because the majority of shares Berkshire Hathaway invests in pay dividends. Included in the list are Chevron, Bank of America, Apple, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz and American Express.

