Suara.com – Artist Ria Ricis released a new song amidst the turmoil in her household with Teuku Ryan. The song is entitled Disco Goosebumps.

Ria Ricis' new single was released on Thursday (28/12/2023) on YouTube. There, the mother of one child presented an up-beat song.

“Assalamu'alaikum friends. I hope you like and are happy listening to music from Ria Ricis,” read the caption in the post.

Suara.com monitoring, since Friday (29/12/2023) morning, Ria Ricis' song has been watched more than 141 thousand times.

Oki Setiana Dewi's sister also received quite positive comments.

“Masya Allah, the song is really good,” said one netizen.

“The song is easy to listen to, the MV is cool, the voice is delicious, the person singing is really beautiful,” said another.

“Strong, great woman. Always try to be cheerful in any circumstances. Always healthy and successful, Sis Icis,” added another.

Video clip Ria Ricis (YouTube)

However, there are also netizens who provide negative comments regarding Ria Ricis' new song. They touched on the status of Ria Ricis, who is the younger sister of Oki Setiana Dewi, a figure known as an ustazah.

This can be seen in the comments column of @lambe__danu's post on Instagram, which also re-uploaded the YouTuber's new work.

“It's a bit unfortunate that with his (his older brother's) family background he chose a song genre with lyrics like this,” said one netizen.

“Why does it have to have disco lyrics?” other criticism.

“His older brother invited him to “let's worship”, his sister asked him to “let's go to the disco” and dance and jump in a hijab dress. It doesn't matter, the important thing is that the money flows, said Ustaz Oki,” said another.