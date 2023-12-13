The Belgian will miss Bologna-Roma and will be available for the big match at the Olimpico against Osimhen and Kvara

Just one day. Romelu Lukaku was pardoned by the sports judge after the foul against Kouame in the draw between Roma and Fiorentina. The Belgian striker will therefore not be the protagonist of Bologna-Roma, a very important match for the European dreams of both teams, but will return against Napoli on December 23rd. In addition to Lukaku, 7 are suspended for the 16th matchday.

the disqualified

—

The sports judge stopped Zalewski for a round (he will miss Bologna-Roma), Calabria (no Milan-Monza), Ferreira (he will miss Udinese-Sassuolo), Duda (he will miss Fiorentina-Verona), Fazio (he will miss Atalanta-Salernitana), Gonzalez ( will miss Lecce-Frosinone), and Ruan Tressoldi (will miss Napoli-Cagliari).