Content related to Just Dance 2024 Edition is coming to us again. In this case, we bring you new videos of this title, which was released on October 24, 2023.

Just Dance 2024 Edition

As we have learned, after the announcement of this delivery, a couple of videos have now been published about the new Dance+ content already available with a Disney theme.

New promotional videos of Disney content have been released for Just Dance+ subscribers. Enjoy previews of songs related to Aladdin and Hercules that you can dance from today!

Don’t forget that it is confirmed that the physical version of Nintendo Switch does not include cartridge. Only includes a download code redeemable in the eShop from the console. The same thing already happened with Just Dance 2023.

