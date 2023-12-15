Content related to Just Dance 2024 Edition is coming to us again. In this case, we bring you a new function that is undoubtedly interesting.

Just Dance 2024 Edition

As we have learned, after the announcement of this delivery, work is now being done on the next hands-free function:

Just Dance 2024 and the new Camera Controller feature:

A Beta version of the Camera Controller feature has been released via an update to the Just Dance 2024 Controller app. It allows players to use their mobile devices, especially iPhones running iOS 14.4 or later, to play games without needing to hold anything in their hands. The phone's camera, in landscape mode, detects and scores dance movements.

Details about the Beta version:

Initially available for iOS users. The development team plans to improve the feature based on player feedback. The scoring system is designed for comfortable gameplay, with continuous improvements based on user input.

Compatibility and current features:

The feature currently supports 15 solo songs. To enable camera scoring support, players must delete and redownload the specified maps from their consoles if they have previously downloaded them in Just Dance.

Don't forget that it is confirmed that the physical version of Nintendo Switch does not include cartridge. Only includes a download code redeemable in the eShop from the console. The same thing already happened with Just Dance 2023.

