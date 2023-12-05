More news is coming to us again about Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch. It appears that their technical analysis has already been fully published.

After some first impressions that called it unacceptable, now the Digital Foundry team has analyzed in detail the Batman Arkham trilogy on Nintendo Switch. This is what was shared:

They describe the collection as unattractive and having performance issues. Arkham Knight presents the worst experience on Switch with an inconsistent frame rate, especially when flying. There are frame rates below 30 fps with almost constant drops, especially while traversing the open world. Drops to 20-25fps are common as you zip around town, and frame rates stabilize a bit once we’re on the ground. They note that the game is stabilized on land but still has severe visual compromises. Arkham Knight’s resolution is 810p in the dock and 540p in handheld mode. The loss of fidelity is evident compared to the home console versions, with notable reductions in textures and details. Digital Foundry considers Batman: Arkham Knight on Switch the worst performance they have reviewed, with frame rate issues and visual changes affecting the character of the game. The other two titles have performance issues, with Arkham Asylum experiencing prolonged drops in framerate. Despite being games from the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, the results on Switch are poor, according to Digital Foundry.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

On the website we commented a while ago about the delay of the game. It had been shared that it would be released on October 13, 2023 but it was finally released on December 1st on console. Remember that this collection includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight along with all the DLC. However, the physical edition requires us to download apart from Arkham City and Arkham Knight. After knowing the download sizes, we received a comparison with Wii U and other consoles and another with PlayStation 5.

In this Batman: Arkham Trilogy adventure, we will be the great protector of Gotham City in the acclaimed trilogy of Rocksteady games, which will come to Nintendo Switch in a single pack with all downloadable content included. The clashes of Batman: Arkham Asylum transform into a devastating conspiracy against the prisoners in Batman: Arkham City, and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight. Players will fight through the streets and take flight between the buildings of Gotham City in the definitive and most complete Batman experience.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

Fuente.