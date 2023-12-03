The Granata coach, on the eve of the match against Atalanta, sounds the charge: “The boys are very motivated”. Then the tribute to his teacher Gasperini: “I am very close to him”

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

December 3 – 7.59pm – Turin

Today marks 117 years of Turin’s history. Juric has a special thought and doesn’t hide it: “Tomorrow we want to give everyone a great victory for the club’s birthday. The boys are very motivated”. Tomorrow evening, in the postponement of the fourteenth matchday of Serie A, Torino will host Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta. “I feel very calm because the team is expressing itself well and has found its balance – says Juric -. I’m sorry for the mistakes in the last two matches, in which we paid dearly for the episodes and details that this time we have to bring from the our part. Tomorrow we must be very attached to the result.”

POINTS

—

Juric sows positivity and instills optimism. “At the moment, we are just a few points short and we have to make up for them. I believe in my players – explains the Torino coach -: we have to be ambitious to do more. Tomorrow against a great team, truly complete in every way the departments, we have to do everything we can to get some points.” After Bologna the week went by in the right way, “we trained well: I’m satisfied with the week’s work”. Juric has also found Ricci again: “We are thinking about whether to let him play from the start. Maybe, after an injury, it might not be the case that he starts straight away: I don’t know if from the start, but he will certainly be in the game. He has recovered “.

THEY IMPRESS

—

When asked about Atalanta, Juric (who saw them live this week in the Europa League) says: “They are a team with a clear style of play for years, very strong individually. Seeing them live they impress you, and they also arrive from a good Europa League group. We and they are different worlds, yet against them, in recent years, we have always done very very well, losing due to some details. Which this time we must be good at bringing to our side.” For the tenth time since he coached in Serie A, Juric will once again embrace and challenge Gian Piero Gasperini, his teacher and friend. “Gasp did a crazy job, in Bergamo as in his life: he is the coach who had the greatest influence on me. We are also very close on a human level, I don’t want to add anything else because he knows all the things I think of him “.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

MILINKOVIC E VOJVODA OK

—

On this eve, Juric gives two previews of the lineup: Milinkovic returns between the posts, Vojvoda will be on the left. “Milinkovic is back in goal. Gemello is top for me, but Vanja is our starting goalkeeper. He has recovered greatly.” And on the left wing: “Lazaro didn’t have a positive performance in Bologna, tomorrow he’ll probably let Vojvoda play. It absolutely won’t be a failure, because we’re satisfied with Lazaro.” And Zapata? “Except for Bologna, Duvan has always done well and has been decisive. Let’s hope he unlocks his goals in terms of goals: in training he is always positive, and this week we saw him very motivated.” Closing on Djidji: “he has taken a step forward this week: he lives for speed, he must have a maximum condition to express ourselves at his level. We hope to be able to use him as soon as possible”.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED