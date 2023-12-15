The Granata coach on the eve of the home match against the Tuscans: “They have leg and technique and they won in Florence and Naples. If you think it's simple then you struggle…”. Linetty returns to midfield, the defensive trio Tameze, Buongiorno, Rodriguez is confirmed and Sanabria grits her teeth

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

December 15th – 8.04pm – Turin

He kept his guard up all week. Because this is too important a turning point of the season: Empoli arrives at Grande Torino tomorrow, before Christmas again at home against Udinese. And then Ivan Juric, in a night-time conference on the eve of the game, takes things further: “Empoli is a team full of talent, they have leg and technique: tomorrow will be a very difficult match”, says the Granata coach. Who then sends a clear message to his players: “All matches are difficult. Empoli, for example, won in Florence and Naples. When you think it's a simple date, then you end up finding it difficult. We only have to think about them: we need the best Toro to win. We are and must be focused only on this match.”

PREVIEWS

—

Juric gives some training previews. The first concerns the midfield, where Linetty will return after the suspension served in Frosinone. “Linetty is important to me and tomorrow I will leave with him”. He should therefore pair up in the middle with Ilic, with Ricci starting from the bench. Second preview: the defensive trio Tameze, Buongiorno, Rodriguez are not touched. “The defense is working well and we continue like this: I am very satisfied. Sazonov will have his chance in the future and we are slowly giving Djidji minutes after the long stop”.

Sanabria has been living with tendinitis for some time which so far has not affected his appearances and performance. “Tonny has this tendon problem – says Juric – but she never gives up, she tries to be present and make a contribution. She has a positive attitude and a serious professional.” The final consideration is on Radonjic, called up for tomorrow because he has recovered from the muscle problem. “Rado had a normal week. Last week he had an adductor problem. He is a Torino player and when I think he can be useful I will use him: this week he trained like everyone else and is going into retreat.” Today, in Turin, there was the presentation of the new Robaldo. “Already Philadelphia today is a nice place to train after the work we've done. The Robaldo will be very important because there will be a single place for all the youth teams who will no longer be scattered around the city.”

