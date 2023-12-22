The Turin coach: “With Udinese it will be a great test in terms of mentality. I want to see a team focused, on track, who plays well and who doesn't concede anything. It's very important to continue our positive streak”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

December 22nd – 6.29pm – Turin

“Tomorrow will be a big test in terms of mentality: I want to see my Toro. Concentrated, on track, who plays well and who doesn't concede anything and who tries to grow further.” Here it is, the Christmas letter written by Ivan Juric in the conference on the eve of tomorrow's match (3pm) at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium against Udinese. “A great battle awaits us, against a physical team with quality: their position in the standings is strange, because they have very strong elements – continues the Granata coach -. We must be at our best to play a great match: it will be a match very difficult, very tough, but we must not make mistakes. It is very important to continue our positive streak.”

linetti out

The unexpected event that was not needed for Toro is the loss of Linetty. In training, the Polish midfielder stopped due to a muscle problem. “Lino won't be there due to a calf problem – Juric announces -, I hope to have him back for the next one (in Florence, ed.)”. The coach gives two formation previews: “Ricci returns to midfield and Tameze remains in defense”. Also included in the list of unavailable players is Bellanova, who is disqualified. “If Soppy will play? We're thinking about it, it's an option.”

great audience

Tomorrow at the Olympic stadium Toro will be pushed by its fans to achieve their fourth consecutive home victory: there was a great response from the community during the pre-sale. “It's important that there is a lot of fans – comments Juric -, it's important that you feel the support and that there is a nice environment. We hope to continue to do well”. And a moment later he adds: “I see the team doing well during the week, they work as they should. We have taken the right path, now we need to continue without getting slapped to start again”.

goal pair

Even if Juric doesn't say it, there is no doubt that Torino will attack Udinese up front with the Sanabria-Zapata pairing. “In terms of condition, Zapata is at the top: he is truly an exemplary professional. I can only say good things about him. What do I ask of him for tomorrow? That they continue to play as they are doing. Duvan and Tonny are complementing each other well, they speak the same language both in life (Spanish, ed.) and on the pitch. I always see them well: on the pitch Duvan does one part of the work, Tonny the other. I hope they continue like this, scoring many more goals.”

