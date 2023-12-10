The Granata coach after the draw with Frosinone: “Torino are suffering a lot: Oyono’s second yellow card is clear. With one more man it would have been a different match”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

December 10th – 4.59pm – Frosinone

“Lately we have been really unlucky with the referees.” It starts with a touch of philosophy, Ivan Juric, ends with a much harsher tone: “We could have had many more points in the standings, but at refereeing level we have and are suffering a lot.” The refereeing mistake that punishes Torino is now almost becoming a constant: in Monza, for example, the Granata were denied a regular goal (Rodriguez’s) and not awarded a penalty (on Lazaro at the end). First there had been the Round of 32 of the Italian Cup against Frosinone, where the terrible refereeing had been decisive. These are just two examples because they are among the most recent. Even today there are at least a couple of decisions by the insufficient match director, Luca Massimi: in the first ten minutes, there is a very doubtful contact between Brescianini and Sanabria in the granata area, then around the tenth minute Oyono (already booked) commits a foul on the knee by Bellanova not penalized with a yellow card. And at the end of the first half the warning to Rodriguez was literally invented. Not to mention that, live, Massimi had not seen the foul on Ricci which led to the possible penalty on Kaio Jorge.

second clear yellow

—

“The second yellow card on Oyono is clear – Juric continues the discussion -, and playing eleven against ten for more than eighty minutes would have been a different match. It is a truly sensational episode: I understand that it is difficult to referee and that these young referees need to be helped, but it is difficult to understand why Oyono was not given a second yellow card. The more I look at the episode, the more I am convinced that it is truly sensational.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

too many wrongs

—

The refereeing issue ends up monopolizing the post-match in Frosinone at the end of a draw which, however, Juric defines as “fair and it was a good point for us”. The Granata coach starts from a consideration: “In such balanced matches these refereeing situations are difficult, and the episodes end up determining. Unfortunately, lately we are really paying a lot. We accept the referee’s decisions, we move forward thinking about our things and our progress, but the fact remains: in this championship we are suffering a lot as a club in terms of refereeing errors to our detriment.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED