As a video game franchise, Jurassic Park has had its ups and downs but has delivered for those who wanted to see the park operating before the disaster, something that has been possible thanks to the simulation, management and strategy deliveries. However, what about tension-filled and frightening experiences? A title seeks to provide an answer and apparently has one of the best influences in gaming.

Video: THE BOMBS and most anticipated of The Game Awards 2023

Jurassic Park: Survival would have the element that made Alien: Isolation successful

Renowned journalist and insider Jeff Grubb revealed in the rumors section of the XboxEra podcast that Jurassic Park: Survival, a game presented at The Game Awards 2023, will have a proposal similar to that of Alien: Isolation, a horror game developed by Creative Assembly. According to the information, this survival game inspired by Jurassic Park will have a dinosaur (it could be the T-Rex) in constant pursuit of the protagonist(s), appearing on several occasions and at the least expected moment.

Introducing Jurassic Park: Survival, an upcoming single-player action-adventure for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S! pic.twitter.com/YCRSLVDAvu — Jurassic Park: Survival (@jpsurvival) December 8, 2023

Official information so far reveals that Jurassic Park: Survival will be a single-player title focused on the campaign. The action and exploration will be in first person taking control of the doctor and researcher Maya Joshi who arrives on Isla Nublar one day after the terrible events before the opening, what we saw in the 1993 film.

In this regard, it is mentioned that we will be able to explore Isla Nublar although we will be in constant danger because the security systems have collapsed and the dinosaurs are free throughout the place. Hence, at the beginning, there are expectations regarding the tension and terror that can be generated by remembering scenes such as the appearance of the T-Rex and that part of stealth before the Velociraptor.

Jurassic Park: Survival is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Signs that GIVE AWAY a BAD GAME

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News