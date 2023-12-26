One of the most appreciated announcements of The Game Awards night was certainly Jurassic Park Survival: the title inspired by the famous film saga on dinosaurs could be inspired by a beloved game published in 2014.

According to what was reported by the guys at The XboxEra Podcast, Jurassic Park Survival will be inspired in numerous aspects by Alien: Isolation, one of the most popular survival horror games on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Let's see what aspect the developers of the “reptile” title might decide to adopt.

Insider Jeff Grubb hints at a clear intention on the part of the developers of Jurassic Park Survival: the presence of enemies with above average AI it will be fundamental.

In Alien: Isolation we are constantly being chased by one Xenomorfo capable of surprising the player at any moment thanks to his particularly developed senses and intelligence.

According to Grubb's words, the dinosaurs we will face in the game will also be equipped with similar intelligence and will have the ability to oppress the player keeping him perpetually on his toes.

We don't know much about Jurassic Park Survival: the official sources begin and end with the trailer released during the TGA, which doesn't reveal much about the plot and gameplay.