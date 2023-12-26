The first rumors of the game announced at The Game Awards 2023 emerge.

Jurassic Park: Survival does not have a release year

The Game Awards 2023 turned out to be one of the galas with the most game announcements in recent years. One of them was Jurassic Park: Survival, a single-player adventure that will take you to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the popular original 1993 film in an original story. After showing its promising cinematic trailer, now it arrives a most interesting rumor about the title.

Saber Interactive has not commented since the game's announcement, although everything indicates that its style would be similar to that of the well-known Alien: Isolation. This is explained by Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb, who has compiled some of the rumors about the title, with his goal being to follow the style of the 2014 game. Without going any further, a parallel is found in a scene showing a raptor on the loose. , while the protagonist, Dr. Maya Joshi, hides in terror from him.

In this way, it seems that The player will have to hide and be cunning to survive since his counterattack possibilities will be limited. In fact, if players cannot fight to defeat the dinosaurs, following the style of the saga, the mechanics of using “their ingenuity through distraction and stealth” will be very similar to Alien: Insolation.

First details of Jurassic Park: Survival

This first-person game in the shoes of the InGen scientist begins given that the protagonist was unable to flee from Isla Nublar, having to survive emotionally charged encounters. Fortunately, The player will be able to enjoy the wonders of the dinosaurs while suffering their dangers.. Each of the dinosaurs behaves in a unique way and their behaviors adapt; all of this comes to life thanks to the vision of John Hammond.

Jurassic Park: Survival is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, although It does not have a launch window. His publisher, Saber Interactive, is also preparing A Quiet Place, a horror game based on the film A Quiet Place.

