The Game Awards 2023 has had several important announcements and one of them was Jurassic Park: Survival, a new proposal that promises to make all fans of the dinosaur franchise fall in love with an installment that looks impressive.

Those in charge of this game are the members of Saber Interactive, who want to offer a survival experience that only Jurassic Park can provide.

Due to the big announcement, the developers of the title showed a trailer that looks spectacular and shows a little of everything it will offer, so you better take a look at it below.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, Jurassic Park: Survival is a promising action adventure that will invite you to survive in the famous park full of hungry creatures, so you will have to think carefully before taking each step if you want to leave the place completely.

It is worth mentioning Jurassic Park: Survival will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on a date yet to be announced, so we will be waiting to inform you of any news in this regard.

