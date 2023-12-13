It seems that today there is more than interesting news for nostalgic fans. This is the announcement of a new Jurassic Park compilation. Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection!

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1993 Jurassic Park film, this collection has been launched on the eShop. There is also a physical edition on the way, although we don’t know if it will be released on the same date.

What we do know is that Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection has received a 1.0.1 update which includes the following:

Fixes issues with Triceratops and T-Rex scenes in the Game Boy version

At the time, we learned of the inclusion of two more titles to the Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection: “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition”. These popular Sega Genesis games will join previous NES, Game Boy and SNES versions of the series. Both feature all previously announced features, such as in-game maps and save status. Josh Fairhurst of Limited Run Games admitted that negotiating the necessary licenses was a long process, but it will greatly enrich the collection.

