League of Geeks has made it known that it has Development of Jumplight Odyssey has been suspended indefinitelya few months ago on Steam in Early Access (here is our test), and to have fired about half of the employees of study.

“The passion and commitment to our beloved spaceship simulator has not waned. Unfortunately, however, other unforeseen events have arisen: rapidly increasing operating costs, worsening of the AUS Dollar/US Dollar exchange rate, poor sales of the game in Early Access and an unprecedented decrease in financing opportunities throughout the gaming sector,” yes law in official press release. “For these reasons, we are currently unable to sustain the cost of operations until the release of v1.0, which was scheduled for Q3 2024.”

League of Geeks does not rule out resuming work in the future, even if the eventuality, at the moment, seems very remote: “We don’t want this to be the end of Jumplight Odyssey. If the investments in the project materialize, and if the financial conditions exist to put the project back on track, we will do it 100%. But the reality, at least for now, is that we live in a very worrying period (from an economic point of view) for independent developers like us.”

Finally, the Australian study specifies that this decision will not have repercussions even in Hell alonewhich is scheduled for release in February next year, nor on support for Armello.

